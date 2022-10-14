BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday afternoon on News 4, we got to learn a little more about “Eddy” — Early Detection Driven to You.

Eddy is Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center’s method of making it easier for people to get screened for lung cancer. As they call it, it’s “lung cancer screening on wheels.”

“While lung cancer screening can detect the disease at earlier stages, too many people who should be screened are not getting this important test — a quick and easy low-dose CT scan,” Roswell Park wrote on its website.

According to them, only six percent of people eligible to be checked for lung cancer have actually been screened. Roswell Park says people with a history of cancer of the lung, esophagus, head or neck should be screened, as well as anyone 50-79 who’s smoked within the past 15 years or spent 20 years of life smoking.

“Eddy, outfitted with state-of-the-art screening technology funded by New York State, will bring life-saving lung cancer screening to the New Yorkers who need it most, especially medically underserved and racially diverse populations,” Roswell Park wrote.

To get notified when Eddy will be near you, you can sign up here.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.