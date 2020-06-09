Educators believe policies need to be put into place to end systemic racism in education system

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Protests continue right here in Buffalo. Today, educators are protesting.

Organizers opened up this protest with a timeline of civil rights and black history – starting with slavery and leading up until when Barack Obama was elected president.

But they say despite accomplishments that have been made, there is still so much that needs to be done to fight racial injustices, and as educators, they are the first people to mold the minds of children who grow up to be leaders and police officers.

Because of that, organizers tell me policies need to be put into place to end the systemic racism in our education system.

They’re also wanting to see change in how educators are taught at colleges and universities to focus more on what they can do to end racial injustices in the classroom.