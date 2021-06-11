Eight Buffalo firefighters recognized and promoted during in-person ceremony

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mayor Byron Brown joined other city leaders Friday evening for a special ceremony to promote eight Buffalo firefighters for their hard work and dedication.

This was the first Buffalo Fire Department ceremony to take place since the start of the pandemic.

Mayor Brown thanked them their constant bravery, especially during this difficult time.

“Just like you run to danger when others run away from it — you were on the front lines for the City of Buffalo. You never shirked that duty, even when we did not know at the very beginning how dangerous and how devastating COVID might be — you all showed up for work. You did the job,” said Mayor Brown.

Three were promoted to captain and five were promoted to lieutenant.