Eight Days of Hope helping Masten District with home repairs

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The second annual Eight Days of Hope is well underway.

This year, the charity is helping Buffalo’s Masten District by offering free home repairs to 100 families.

Work kicked off this past Saturday with volunteers from western New York, and even other states.

Last year, Eight Days of Hope served more than 350 families in the University District with home repairs.

