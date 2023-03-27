BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Communities across Mississippi are dealing with the devastation from a massive tornado last Friday that has left more than two dozen dead and many more injured.

The National Weather Service said the twister carried wind speeds of us to 170 miles per hour, enough to flatten towns and stretch damage for over 150 miles.

Volunteers from across the country and in Western New York are heading down to Mississippi to help out, including Eight Days of Hope president Steve Tybor, who heads there on Tuesday.

The organization continues to call for volunteers. No experience is needed, he said. He joined News 4 at 5 on Monday to talk about what the organization is hoping to accomplish.

You can watch the full segment above. For more information, click here.