BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For most of this month, Eight Days of Hope will be helping out those impacted by Hurricane Ian in the Sarasota area of Florida.

“We have been watching this storm very closely,” Eight Days of Hope Founder Steve Tybor said.

The organization says it will be deploying its heavy equipment, laundry trailer, kitchen trailer and shower trailer to the area. Tybor says the equipment started getting moved there on Sunday.

“Our mission is to bring hope to the Sarasota community after tremendous loss,” Tybor said.

Eight Days of Hope is partnering with Bayside Community Church in Florida.