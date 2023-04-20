(The official announcement will take place at 10 a.m. We will share it live on this page.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eight Days of Hope (EDOH), a volunteer organization committed to helping those in need, is set to announce plans for work in Buffalo’s Lovejoy District.

This eight-day outreach mission will see more than 1,300 volunteers provide free home repairs between July 15 and 22, Eight Days of Hope says, noting they plan to help 100 families in the city.

“It’s humbling to see the City of Good Neighbors come together to serve one another,” Steve Tybor, president of EDOH, says. “Whether it’s through landscaping or roofing or painting, the impact that is made through the love of volunteers lasts beyond what we can imagine.”

If you’re interested in volunteering, click or tap here.