BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The third “Eight Days of Hope – Buffalo” outreach event is happening soon, and this year, volunteers are looking to help out families in the Fillmore district.

At the center of Eight Days of Hope’s mission is a heart for others. Over the course of a week, roughly 1,200 volunteers will provide free home repairs to residents of the Queen City.

President and CEO Stephen Tybor, III says “Serving the Buffalo community is a joy. We are excited to bring together local businesses, churches, and volunteers and truly embody what it means to be the City of Good Neighbors to those in the Fillmore District.”

With a small staff, but numerous volunteers, Eight Days of Hope has lent a helping hand to hundreds of Buffalo families in recent years. In 2019, the organization served 375 families in the city’s University District, and another 200 in the Masten District in 2021.

“Eight Days of Hope has a tremendous reputation here in the city of Buffalo and has transformed neighborhoods in other districts,” Fillmore District Common Council Member Mitchell Nowakowski said. “I am thrilled that they are coming to the Fillmore District.”

During an announcement made Friday morning, the Mississippi-based non-profit shared plans to work here from July 16-23. Volunteers will complete repairs that include painting, carpentry, roofing and landscaping.

Along with their Tupelo headquarters, Eight Days of Hope also has satellite offices in Buffalo and Cedar Rapids, Ohio. Local volunteers, as well as those from other parts of the United States are planning to participate in this year’s Buffalo event.

