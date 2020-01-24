Elderly man found dead after fire breaks out on Winslow Ave. in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead as the result of a fire on Winslow Ave. in Buffalo.

The victim of the fire was an elderly man who lived in the house by himself.

The two-alarm fire on the street’s 400 block is under investigation. Officials say it caused $265,000 in damage to the home after starting on the first floor and moving up to the second.

Two nearby houses suffered a total of $30,000 in damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting four adults who live in the nearby buildings.

(Video below provided by Jasmine Lopez)