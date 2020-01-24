Breaking News
Elderly man found dead after fire breaks out on Winslow Ave. in Buffalo
Live Now
News 4 at Noon

Elderly man found dead after fire breaks out on Winslow Ave. in Buffalo

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead as the result of a fire on Winslow Ave. in Buffalo.

The victim of the fire was an elderly man who lived in the house by himself.

The two-alarm fire on the street’s 400 block is under investigation. Officials say it caused $265,000 in damage to the home after starting on the first floor and moving up to the second.

Two nearby houses suffered a total of $30,000 in damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting four adults who live in the nearby buildings.

(Video below provided by Jasmine Lopez)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss