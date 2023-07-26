BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An elderly person is recovering after being hit by a bus on Wednesday afternoon, the NFTA said.

They said that at around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, the No. 15 bus was driving on Fillmore Avenue and turning onto Seneca Street when the pedestrian was crossing the street and was hit by the mirror.

The person was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.