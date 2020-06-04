Elected officials take part in statewide coordinated rally

State and local leaders came together in Niagara Square to speak out on change needed across the country as well as across the state.

Today’s news conference was led by State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes who says now is the time to enact reform statewide.

Peoples-Stokes says the assembly has introduced what she called a package of legislation pushing for police reform. That includes repealing New York Civil Rights Law Section 50a which deems that personnel records of law enforcement – including any misconduct – are confidential.

She says she’s hoping to pass this by Monday, and that we cannot hold out on repealing this law anymore.

But she says first she needs the backing of lawmakers across the board.

Emotions ran high as leaders continued to speak out on racial injustices – especially when Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown began speaking. He had to be escorted back to City Hall by police as members of the crowd followed him.

Tensions continue to run high between the crowd outside City Hall and Buffalo Police who are equipped in riot gear.

We have seen multiple people taken away in handcuffs already.

The crowd turned their attention to City Hall calling to speak with Mayor Byron Brown.

Many who are still there were in attendance for the news conference earlier with state and local leaders.

A crowd of about 50 remains. People were initially in the street when police deemed that unlawful, they have now taken to the front area of City Hall.

#Update: Police have retreated, the crowd remains. BPD allowed them to stay as long as they cleared out of the streets. pic.twitter.com/YY2Yjy7sSO — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) June 4, 2020

The crowd now chanting “We want Byron,” calling for Buffalo @MayorByronBrown to come down. pic.twitter.com/3TrmE0j815 — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) June 4, 2020

Buffalo Police have now deemed this gathering unlawful. pic.twitter.com/QKlgEB2aMK — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) June 4, 2020

Police are telling the crowd they have two minutes to disperse. — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) June 4, 2020