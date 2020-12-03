Kaleida Health says elective surgery ban doesn’t apply to ambulatory centers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kaleida Health says it received the official “Directive to Postpone all Non-Essential Elective Procedures in Erie County” from the state.

Officials say their Surgical Executive Committee is working with hospital administration to implement the order.

Kaleida tells News 4 the directive does not apply to elective procedures at ambulatory surgery centers, office-based facilities, or freestanding diagnostic and treatment centers at this time.

The healthcare network says it’s been working since the spring to ensure it’s managing patient care and patient hardship during the pandemic. Last week, Kaleida Health began postponing and rescheduling non-emergent procedures that would require lengthy hospital stays.

“As an organization, we continue to measure and monitor the daily impact of increasing COVID cases on our hospital system capacity,” Kaleida wrote in a release to News 4.