Electric vehicles on display in Buffalo for National Drive Electric Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers are getting a feel for the future of driving.

Officials with the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus hosted a special test drive downtown Saturday featuring all-electric vehicles. It’s part of National Drive Electric Week.

“This is kind of a necessity to make people aware that, you know, we have electric vehicle owners here today who can talk about their experience driving electric vehicles. So, part of the mission of today is to get people educated about your options as far as what you can buy, what are the incentives available, also where are charging options,” said Mark McGovern, Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

Organizers say the medical campus has been supporting electric cars for the past decade.