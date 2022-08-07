BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As part of National Drive Electric Week in September, Western New Yorkers will have a chance to learn about electric vehicles hands-on.

On September 24, an event partly-sponsored by National Grid called Electrify Buffalo 2.0 will be held for residents to be able to demo electric vehicles, meet electric vehicle owners and hear from officials about electric cars.

Guests will also be able to learn about consumer incentives and other green energy resources.

The event will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the BNMC Innovation Center parking lot at 589 Ellicott Street in Buffalo. For more information, click here.