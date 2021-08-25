Elmwood Ave. Sonic opening its doors Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday at 11 a.m. Sonic Drive-In will open the doors to its newest location at the corner of Elmwood and Hertel Avenue.

According to the company, this location has 14 drive-up stalls. There’s also indoor and outdoor seating for guests.

“We are so excited to open a Sonic in the heart of Buffalo,” said Rachelle Keller, Director of Marketing. “It has taken a lot of hard work to get this building ready, especially through a pandemic, but we are ready and can’t wait to serve the city of good neighbors!”

The first 200 guests will get mini footballs with the Sonic logo on them, and the 716th customer will win free Sonic for a year.

Sonic says it’s also hiring all positions at the 1876 Elmwood Ave. location. Text CHERRY to 85000 if interested.