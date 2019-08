BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Part of Elmwood Avenue will be a showcase of all sorts of art.

The 20th annual festival of the arts takes place tomorrow and Sunday.

It features arts, crafts, kids’ performances, a parade, and a cafe.

You’ll find it on Elmwood between West Ferry Street and Saint James, tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.