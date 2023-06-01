BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo’s Commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services says an order to vacate the Elmwood Heights apartment building was granted by a housing court judge Thursday morning.

Elmwood Heights, located between Lexington and Highland avenues, has been the subject of recent controversy. Permit and Inspection Services Commissioner Cathy Amdur called the building “not safe for occupancy.”

In March, the city condemned the apartment complex. The owner of the building was given until the end of March to make needed repairs to the building, at risk of losing Section 8 funding.

The disrepair of Elmwood Heights could be seen inside and out, with issues pertaining to smoke detectors, mold and asbestos among other problems.

Amdur says the order to vacate Elmwood Heights is effective immediately, but the city will continue to work with its tenants.

“Over the past several months, inspectors have been encouraging tenants to find alternate housing and many have already relocated,” Amdur said.

But it hasn’t been easy for all of its residents to find new housing.

She says that there are only 10 tenants remaining there. In the process of vacating the building, Amdur says inspectors will post the order and help the remaining tenants get information on housing resources.