BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Elmwood Taco and Subs workers will hold an unfair labor practice strike on Wednesday, the union said.

The union claims that management has been cutting workers’ hours in response to union support, including full-time workers only now being scheduled two days a week. Workers will be striking outside of the store from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Workers at ETS announced their unionization effort in October. The workers won their union election on November 26.

“Elmwood Taco and Subs’ management values our employees and customers,” ETS said in a statement provided to News 4 Wednesday morning. “We will continue working with our employees to provide our customers with high quality food and customer service that our customers expect. Thank you, Buffalo, for supporting our family owned and operated business for almost 50 years.”