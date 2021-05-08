Elmwood Village Farmers Market opens for business

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Elmwood Village Farmers Market is back in action. Dozens of vendors set up at the corner of Bidwell Parkway and Elmwood Avenue early Saturday morning.

This is year 23 for the market.

You can find everything from fruits and veggies — to craft beer and wine. The organizers say it’s a great way to bring growers and makers together to offer fresh and unique products.

Bob Weiss, president of the Elmwood Village Farmers Market said, “From a nutritional stand point, from a taste stand point, and just from an economical stand point to help support the local economy, keep the dollars in Western New York.”

Dr. Mike Edbauer, president of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY added “Part of our mission is to help the health of WNY and the nutrition what you eat is such an important part of it. So being able to bring those healthy foods to people in a manner that’s very easy for them to acquire is certainly important.”

The market will be open every Saturday morning, through the end of November.