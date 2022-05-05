BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Elmwood Village Farmers Market will be back in action on May 7.

This year marks the 24th season for the market and vendors will set up shop in Bidwell Park between Elmwood Avenue and West Delavan Avenue.

40 growers, makers and producers will gather Saturdays, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is the sponsor of the farmer’s market this season.