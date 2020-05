BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Elmwood Village Farmers Market is happening this year.

Organizers say things will kick off on June 6 at the corner of Elmwood and Bidwell, but this year will look different.

This year, masks will be required for both vendors and shoppers. Masks and hand sanitizer will both be available.

Vendors will also be spaced out to keep them safe.