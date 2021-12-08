Elmwood Village holds tree lighting ceremony on Bidwell Parkway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Elmwood Village held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Tuesday night on Bidwell Parkway.
Organizers had to cancel the event last year. But this time, people were able to hear Christmas music sung by a choir, meet Santa, and grab a bite from a food truck.
The trees will stay lit until the beginning of January.
