Elmwood Village toy store adapts to pandemic ahead of holiday rush

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The TreeHouse Toy Store in the heart of the Elmwood Village is adapting to the pandemic ahead of the big holiday rush.

To cut down on crowding, the store’s owners have created a small log cabin on the sidewalk where customers can have their gifts wrapped.

Co-owner Gaetana Schueckler says she’s trying to keep the holidays magical for the kids.

“It’s so important to us as a children’s store to be a happy place. And people come here to get away from all the stress of life. So how can we still bring that for them,” Schueckler said.

Schueckler is praising other businesses, which she says have come up with innovative solutions during this difficult time.