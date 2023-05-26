BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Drivers can rest assured, the traffic limitations seen on Elmwood Avenue outside the AKG Art Museum won’t last forever.

A nearly four-year expansion project broke ground in November 2019 at the site formerly referred to as the Albright-Knox. It’s set to reopen under the new name next month.

While construction has been taking place, part of Elmwood Avenue was reduced to one lane on the northbound side, causing delays and occasional traffic buildup in a busy stretch of one of Buffalo’s main routes near the intersection of Iroquois Drive.

The lane reduction can be found across the street from Buffalo State University, not to mention, it’s just north of the Elmwood Village — a popular residential area and location of numerous shops, restaurants and bars.

Buffalo Common Council member Joel Feroleto, whose district (Delaware), borders Elmwood Avenue and contains the museum, says the road will return to having two accessible northbound lanes once construction is complete.

“I am thrilled the AKG is nearing completion,” Feroleto said. “This historic $180 million+ investment will benefit the region for generations to come. Kudos to the AKG for pulling this off!”