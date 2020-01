BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Fans of the king of rock are coming together this weekend to remember his legacy.

Elvis Presley would have turned 85 this week.

There are a couple of tribute shows you can check out around town.

Terry Buchwald will be at the Polish Cadets on Grant Street on Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m.

He’ll be performing some of Elvis’ greatest hits.

Then on Sunday, the Lustre Kings will be performing at Sportsmen Tavern on Amherst Street from 4-7 p.m.