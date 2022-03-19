BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was lots of excitement in downtown Buffalo Saturday.

Buffalo had it all — March Madness, celebrating UB women’s basketball going dancing in Tennessee and even St. Patrick’s Day celebrations ahead of Sunday’s big parade. It was a busy weekend, something that really hasn’t been seen in the last few years.

Buffalo is back. Two years ago, many local favorites shut down due to COVID-19, but this weekend, the City of Good Neighbors was out in full force.

“This was an incredible weekend,” Williamsville resident Chris Cook said. “You’ve got St. Patrick’s Day — it’s 70 degrees on St. Pat’s day, the March Madness games and it’s so good to see people out and partying and just doing what we do in Buffalo, man.”

Randall McPhee, vice president of the Buffalo Irish Center, said it was great to have everyone back.

“It’s tremendous to have our friends back,” McPhee said. “It’s a tight-knit community, the Irish-American community in Western New York, and you miss them.”

Dewitt Lee III, cofounder of Buffalo Bull Pen, looked back on how the community came together during the pandemic.

“We’ve spent the last two years helping each other survive,” he said. “We spent the last two years looking after one another.”

Some basketball fans traveled from afar to enjoy all the Queen City has to offer.

“The people are great, the town is beautiful and great food,” said Arkansas native Bradley Plunkett.

While the pandemic set many businesses back, The Rose Bar and Grill is looking forward. Opened in 2019, the restaurant was forced to close, but now, two years later, they are back.

“We certainly appreciate the community, because The Rose would not be here if it wasn’t for the community being so supportive,” said Lisa Roosevelt, owner of The Rose. “We can’t say thank you enough.”

This weekend is a celebration not only of the events in Buffalo, but of the return of a city who built back stronger.

It seems everyone is excited for the future of the city, and to return to their favorite local activities. In the St. Patrick’s Day Irish spirit, Buffalo welcomed tourists from near and far for March Madness, bidding them a “Céad Míle Fáilte” — a hundred thousand welcomes.