Empire State Wrestling makes Riverworks return with BrawlFest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Empire State Wrestling made its return to the Queen City Saturday.

Wrestlers hopped into the ring down at Buffalo Riverworks to take part in “BrawlFest.” This was the first time empire state wrestling held a live event with fans in attendance in more than 16 months.

“Guys have been locked up for a while. They haven’t been allowed to be out. They haven’t been allowed to perform in front of audiences like this. So they guys are coming out. They’re ready, and they’re bringing their “A” game,” said Bill Collier of Empire State Wrestling.

More than half of the wrestlers who make up empire state wrestling hail from right here in Western New York.