Employees and visitors of Buffalo City Hall required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status beginning Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re headed to Buffalo City Hall on Monday make sure you bring a mask. The city is now requiring employees and visitors to mask up regardless of vaccination status in the building.

City officials announced Saturday evening that come August 2 anyone working in or visiting City Hall will need to wear a face mask. The city says this change is in an effort to comply with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

On Friday, Erie County moved into the “substantial” risk of transmission with 99 new cases of COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday. Under this category, the CDC recommends that fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear face masks in public indoor settings.

Now that Erie County is in this category, leaders are requiring masks that anyone entering a county building or facility, beginning Saturday. This applies to employees, vendors and visitors, whether or not they’re vaccinated.