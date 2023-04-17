BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Just like her name suggests, Tequila makes everybody all warm and fuzzy inside,” Mindy Ussrey from the SPCA Serving Erie County tells us about Monday’s guest.

Tequila is six years old and has been with the SPCA for about a month after arriving from Louisiana.

If you’re interested in making her part of your family, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360 or click/tap here for more information.