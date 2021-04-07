Eric Church to perform in Buffalo this September

INDIO, CA – APRIL 29: Musician Eric Church performs onstage during 2016 Stagecoach California’s Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 29, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Country star Eric Church will be making a stop in Buffalo during The Gather Again Tour this fall.

In order to allow as many fans as possible, the stage will be in the middle of the KeyBank Center.

“I just want to play shows,” Church says. “Politics’ job is to divide – that’s how you win elections. Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you. We need that. I need that.”

Church will be there on September 25, and tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. Members of the “Church Choir” fan group can get pre-sale tickets on May 4.

Anyone looking to get tickets can buy them here when they become available.

