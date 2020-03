(WIVB) — In an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns is introducing a new way for people to surrender their license plates.

Kearns set up a drop box in front of the Rath Building on Franklin St. in Buffalo. Drivers can bring their plates, fill out the plate surrender envelope and drop them in a secure, green mailbox.

The service will be available on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.