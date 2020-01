BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw has officially joined the race to take over Chris Collins’ old seat in Congress.

The Republican has created a website for his campaign.

He calls himself a proven conservative and an ally of President Trump.

State Senators Chris Jacobs and Rob Ortt, as well as Beth Parlato, are also running for the Republican nomination.

Nate McMurray is the lone Democrat.