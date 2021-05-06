Erie County DA, police to provide update on missing Buff State student

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This morning, we’re expecting to receive an update on the disappearance of Buffalo State College student Saniyya Dennis.

Dennis, 19, was last seen leaving her dorm on April 24. Authorities were later able to ping her phone near Goat Island in Niagara Falls.

A $10,000 reward for information has been offered by her family.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, Buffalo State College University Police Chief Peter Carey and New York State Park Police Captain Chris Rola will come together to provide an update, which you can watch in the video player above, at 9:15 a.m.