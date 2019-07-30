Erie County DA still working on what charges to pursue against Jeffrey Calhoun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County’s District Attorney says his office is still working to figure out which charges to pursue, in the case against Jeffrey Calhoun.

The Lockport man faces attempted robbery, menacing and harassment charges, after a traffic incident earlier this month.

Video shows a man identified as Calhoun arguing with a woman, and later holding out a gun.

Police say this happened after her car hit his.

DA John Flynn said earlier today, he has not determined whether to pursue hate crime charges.

“One of the factors that I would consider this to elevate to a hate crime is if he uttered any racial epithets. So you know whether or not that happened or not, I can’t confirm or deny whether that happened or not, I want to know what he said,” Flynn said.

The felony case is set to return to court in September.