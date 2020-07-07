Breaking News
Erie County DA’s office creates virtual speaker series for BPS students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office recently distributed a new virtual speaker series to students enrolled in Buffalo Public Schools.

Featuring a broad range of community leaders, activists and artists from the area, the series offers words of encouragement for students who finished the school year at home.

Here are the speakers:

  • Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn
  • Honorable Craig D. Hannah, Chief Judge for Buffalo City Court
  • New York State Senator Tim M. Kennedy
  • Tommy McClam, Senior Director of Boys and Men of Color for Say YES Buffalo
  • Dr. LaVonne Ansari, Medical Director for Community Health Center of Buffalo
  • Ken Colon, Program Coordinator for Buffalo Urban League
  • Dina Thompson, Executive Director of Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition  
  • Sandra Green, Community activist and member of PEACE, Inc.
  • Felicia Beard, Senior Director of Racial Equity Initiatives at CFGB
  • Thomas Diina, Superintendent of the Erie County Holding Center
  • DJ Miguel, On-air personality for Kiss 98.5
  • Leroi Johnson, Local attorney, activist and artist
  • Joann Falletta, Music director for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
  • Adriana “ADRI.V” Viverette, On-air personality for 93.7 WBLK & 99.1 The Mix

Going forward, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn plans to continue partnering with the school district on panel discussion programs.

Watch the video, “Buffalo Strong: Inspirational Moments For Our Youth,” below:

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

