Erie County DA’s office creates virtual speaker series for BPS students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office recently distributed a new virtual speaker series to students enrolled in Buffalo Public Schools.

Featuring a broad range of community leaders, activists and artists from the area, the series offers words of encouragement for students who finished the school year at home.

Here are the speakers:

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn

Honorable Craig D. Hannah, Chief Judge for Buffalo City Court

New York State Senator Tim M. Kennedy

Tommy McClam, Senior Director of Boys and Men of Color for Say YES Buffalo

Dr. LaVonne Ansari, Medical Director for Community Health Center of Buffalo

Ken Colon, Program Coordinator for Buffalo Urban League

Dina Thompson, Executive Director of Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition

Sandra Green, Community activist and member of PEACE, Inc.

Felicia Beard, Senior Director of Racial Equity Initiatives at CFGB

Thomas Diina, Superintendent of the Erie County Holding Center

DJ Miguel, On-air personality for Kiss 98.5

Leroi Johnson, Local attorney, activist and artist

Joann Falletta, Music director for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

Adriana “ADRI.V” Viverette, On-air personality for 93.7 WBLK & 99.1 The Mix

Going forward, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn plans to continue partnering with the school district on panel discussion programs.

Watch the video, “Buffalo Strong: Inspirational Moments For Our Youth,” below:

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.