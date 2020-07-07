Erie County DA’s office creates virtual speaker series for BPS students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office recently distributed a new virtual speaker series to students enrolled in Buffalo Public Schools.
Featuring a broad range of community leaders, activists and artists from the area, the series offers words of encouragement for students who finished the school year at home.
Here are the speakers:
- Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn
- Honorable Craig D. Hannah, Chief Judge for Buffalo City Court
- New York State Senator Tim M. Kennedy
- Tommy McClam, Senior Director of Boys and Men of Color for Say YES Buffalo
- Dr. LaVonne Ansari, Medical Director for Community Health Center of Buffalo
- Ken Colon, Program Coordinator for Buffalo Urban League
- Dina Thompson, Executive Director of Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition
- Sandra Green, Community activist and member of PEACE, Inc.
- Felicia Beard, Senior Director of Racial Equity Initiatives at CFGB
- Thomas Diina, Superintendent of the Erie County Holding Center
- DJ Miguel, On-air personality for Kiss 98.5
- Leroi Johnson, Local attorney, activist and artist
- Joann Falletta, Music director for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
- Adriana “ADRI.V” Viverette, On-air personality for 93.7 WBLK & 99.1 The Mix
Going forward, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn plans to continue partnering with the school district on panel discussion programs.
Watch the video, “Buffalo Strong: Inspirational Moments For Our Youth,” below:
