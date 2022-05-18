BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Employees of the Erie County Department of Health clinic on William Street were sent home Wednesday morning after a bomb threat was received.
As the investigation into the evacuated building continues, it will remain closed for the rest of the day. An announcement will be made when it reopens.
Anyone looking to get tested for COVID-19 can call the Cheektowaga test site at (716) 858-2929.
A number of local schools have been taking extra safety precautions after recent threats posted to social media. Buffalo Public Schools have an increased police presence, while the Elmwood Village Charter Schools have hold-in-place procedures in effect.
