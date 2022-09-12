BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the CDC issuing new COVID-19 vaccine booster recommendations, the Erie County Department of Health announced Monday that they will hold a new vaccine clinic for the jab.

It will offer new Pfizer vaccine boosters to people ages 12 and older at mobile vaccine clinics and at the Jesse Nash Health Center starting Wednesday, located at 608 William Street in Buffalo.

It will provide vaccines on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Appointments are suggested but not required. You should bring photo ID and your vaccine card, if available.

Erie County residents can also schedule a free home vaccine visit for first doses, second doses and boosters. To do so, call 716-858-2929.

