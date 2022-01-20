Erie County drops charges against man already serving time setting May 2020 City Hall fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County is dropping charges against a man who’s already serving time for setting a fire at Buffalo City Hall during the protests in May of 2020.

Courtland Renford was sentenced last month to five years in prison on federal charges. News 4’s cameras caught the 22-year-old Renford on live television throwing a box that was on fire through the first-floor window of City Hall.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says he’s dropping the county charges against Renford, saying justice is being served.