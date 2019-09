BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he’s been working with Invest Buffalo Niagara, Empire State Development, and Mayor Byron Brown for months to bring Canadian firm, Thinking Robot Studios to Buffalo.

Poloncarz says in a tweet, “This is just another example of how we can grow our region by focusing on Canadian businesses.”

The manufacturer will invest $84 million and create 88 initial jobs, with an average salary of $90,000, according to the Erie County Executive.