Erie County Executive says if Comptroller won’t wear mask, he won’t be allowed in Rath Building

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is calling out the County Comptroller on Twitter.
On Monday, Stefan Mychajliw wrote “I fight for the health and safety of our hard working union employees. The Rath Building isn’t ready to safely bring workers back. No nurses checking temps. Can’t fit 4 in elevator to safely social distance. A remote workforce is right.”
Poloncarz responded, calling the Comptroller’s statement “pure malarkey” and claiming they “rode up an elevator together and he was maskless.”
The County Executive says that if Mychajliw doesn’t start wearing a mask, he won’t be allowed back in the building.
Mychajliw had a response to this, saying Poloncarz “lives by the hypocritical mantra of ‘do as I say, not as I do.'”
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.