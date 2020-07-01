Erie County Executive says if Comptroller won’t wear mask, he won’t be allowed in Rath Building

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is calling out the County Comptroller on Twitter.

On Monday, Stefan Mychajliw wrote “I fight for the health and safety of our hard working union employees. The Rath Building isn’t ready to safely bring workers back. No nurses checking temps. Can’t fit 4 in elevator to safely social distance. A remote workforce is right.”

Poloncarz responded, calling the Comptroller’s statement “pure malarkey” and claiming they “rode up an elevator together and he was maskless.”

The County Executive says that if Mychajliw doesn’t start wearing a mask, he won’t be allowed back in the building.

The rule for all employees, clients, invitees and even elected officials is simple: if you enter any county building you must #WearAMask. If you don't or refuse to wear a mask you will be denied entry, and if an employee, suspended. #WearADamnMask — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) July 1, 2020

Mychajliw had a response to this, saying Poloncarz “lives by the hypocritical mantra of ‘do as I say, not as I do.'”

In response, Mychajliw points to this Facebook post from June. “The County Executive lives by the hypocritical mantra of ’do as I say, not as I do.’ He’s closer to this guy than we were in the elevator, yet Mark Poloncarz wears no mask,” Mychajliw told me. pic.twitter.com/oxp6D5tjY4 — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) July 1, 2020

