Erie County Executive wants fans in the stands at Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he would like to see fans in the stands at Sahlen Field.

This afternoon he said the county would work with the ballpark’s operators on a plan that’s safe, whether it’s the Bisons that play here, or the Toronto Blue Jays.

“If we have baseball, in Buffalo in the summer, and if it’s Major League Baseball and people are able to attend it in person, I think that’s something people in our community will never forget,” Poloncarz said.

The Toronto Blue Jays have not yet announced whether they will play any games this season at Sahlen Field.