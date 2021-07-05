Erie County Free Week begins at the Albright-Knox

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week, folks can enjoy many of the programs of the Albright-Knox for free.

Erie County Free Week goes from July 5-11. The museum will have a number of free offerings, including workshops and tours, many of which are geared toward kids.

The museum is doing this as a ‘thank you’ to Erie County for their support.

“Our mission as a museum is to serve our community as a catalyst for learning, creativity, and social engagement,” said Janne Sirén, Peggy Pierce Elfvin director of the Albright-Knox. “Each year, Erie County’s generous commitment supports a wide range of inspirational art classes, groundbreaking exhibitions, and a Public Art Initiative, which helps us share spectacular artworks across Western New York. We are deeply grateful to Erie County for its continued support of our museum and vibrant community.”

