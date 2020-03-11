Erie County Health Commissioner answers your questions about coronavirus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–We all have so many questions about coronavirus.

So News 4 asked Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein to join us in the studio to answer them.

Questions Dr. Burstein addresses include, How many people are under quarantine this evening and How many people have been tested for coronavirus? We’ve always heard that money is dirty. How can people protect themselves when you can’t wash your hands after every transaction? And more.

“Everybody else wash your hands as much as you can as we said 20 seconds using soap and running water wanted to a good social distancing if somebody looks sick. They are sick stay away from them if they’re sick and they should stay home not go does work,” the Erie County Health Commissioner says.