Erie County Health Commissioner narrates latest Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries virtual storytime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries’ latest virtual storytime video features Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.

Dr. Burstein reads a new book about the COVID-19 pandemic titled Coronavirus – Questions Answered for Kids.

“Dr. Burstein brings true compassion in her reading, providing her expertise on a difficult and scary topic in a child-friendly manner,” said Library Director Mary Jean Jakubowski.

She narrates the book and offers expert advice about staying healthy, according to the Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries.

“Sharing this book with Erie County’s youngest readers was a chance to provide accurate and age-appropriate information about a topic that is on everyone’s minds,” said Dr. Burstein. “I would like to thank the library system and its staff for this opportunity and for encouraging a love for books, even as their physical locations are closed.”

You can find the full video here.

