Erie County Holding Center and Correctional facility no longer offering Monday visits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Changes to visitation hours at the Erie County Holding Center and Correctional facility are coming, Sheriff Tim Howard says.

There will be no visits on Mondays starting February 10.

According to the sheriff, the change is under the New York State Commission of Corrections visitation guidelines, the commission’s visitation formula, and the average daily inmate population from the past five years.

The average daily inmate population at the facilities from 2015 through 2019 fell by 351 inmates, approximately 25%.

A review required the Sheriff’s Office to offer a minimum of 28 hours of visits at the holding center and 20 hours at the correctional facility. The sheriff chose to provide 36 hours of visits at each facility.

Officials tell News 4 they will revisit the inmate population at the end of 2020 to see if the visiting schedule needs further adjusting.