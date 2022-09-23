BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Holding Center deputy prevented an inmate from committing suicide on Friday morning, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced.

While performing routine rounds just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, the deputy observed an incarcerated individual lying face down with a piece of linen around their neck. The deputy radioed for assistance and cut the linen free.

Medical personnel evaluated the health of the individual and treated on scene. When vital signs were stable, they were transported to an area hospital.