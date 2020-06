BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The COVID-19 pandemic has hit many areas of life hard. The opioid crisis has been hit especially hard.

Erie County officials are hosting a pop-up health fair tomorrow.

It’s going to be at St. John Kanty Church in Buffalo on the corner of Swinburne and Broadway.

Among the free services being offered are on-site HIV testing and on-site Narcan kit distribution with instructions on use.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and masks are required.