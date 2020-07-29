Erie County holding test site Friday after small outbreak of COVID at New Zion Baptist Church

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Following a small outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a local church, the Erie County Health Department is holding a one-day test site this Friday to stop it from spreading any further.

According to Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, the county’s contact tracers have found a small cluster of positive cases from the New Zion Baptist Church in Buffalo.

While county officials couldn’t say much about what led up to this outbreak, we do know fewer than 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending services or gatherings at the church.

Despite the low number, Burstein and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says they’re concerned because it doesn’t take much to see the spread of this disease.

Because of this, they’re asking everyone who has recently been at New Zion Baptist Church to get tested.

“All it takes is one individual. All it takes is one person to have COVID-19 and be asymptomatic and not know it and spread it to others and this is an example of one such incidence,” Poloncarz said.

This Friday the county is holding a test site in the church’s parking lot on High Street between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., no appointment needed.

Burstein says they’re asking people who attend church services to wear their mask and stay physically distant from one another in order to prevent something like this happen again.