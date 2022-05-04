BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man at the Erie County Holding Center has been accused of attacking deputies and another incarcerated person.

On Monday morning, Ramadan prayer services were happening when deputies say Paul Tolbert started yelling at another inmate.

Deputies say they gave verbal commands to Tolbert, but he allegedly started punching the other man. Eventually, deputies were able to get the victim out of the area, but as they attempted to restrain Tolbert, they say he punched and kicked them.

One deputy was punched in the face and grabbed by the throat, the Sheriff’s Office says. After receiving treatment at ECMC, the deputy was back to work on Tuesday.

Tolbert, who last month was sentenced for a fatal 2020 crash into the McKinley Monument, is facing criminal and administrative charges.