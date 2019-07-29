Erie County inmate dies after being taken to Buffalo General

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After telling officials about apparent health issues, an inmate that was being held at the Erie County Holding Center has died.

On Tuesday, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate was reassigned to a supervised medical unit.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on the following day, a deputy came to the inmate’s cell to escort them to a medical appointment.

When the deputy arrived, the inmate was on the floor, unresponsive.

A nurse administered CPR for about half an hour, at which point a pulse was discovered.

The inmate was then taken to Buffalo General Medical Center for surgery.

Late Friday night, the Sheriff’s Office was informed that the inmate had died.

It is not clear what the inmate, who has not been named, died from.